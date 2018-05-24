In Delhi, Woman Learning To Drive Ran Over 72-Year-Old Man An elderly man died after a woman who was learning to drive hit him in Delhi

A 72-year-old man was killed after a woman who was learning to drive lost control of the car vehicle and hit him in Delhi on Tuesday. The woman did not have a licence, said the police.



The elderly man, identified as Kirti Vallabh, was out for a walk when the woman Santoshi Devi, 29, ran him over. Eyewitnesses say Mr Vallabh tried to stop her with his arms raised when he saw her approaching him but instead of applying the brakes, she pressed the accelerator, crashing into him.



Santoshi Devi has been arrested and charged with negligent driving causing death. Sources say the police are likely to charge her husband too as the car belonged to him.



During interrogation, Santoshi Devi told the police that she pressed the accelerator instead of the brake in panic.



Mr Vallabh's daughter said the family was not at home when the incident took place. Sources say no one called the police. Neighbours called Mr Vallabh's daughter who came with her husband and took her father to the hospital where he was declared dead.



The hospital informed the police and later Santoshi Devi was arrested from her home.



