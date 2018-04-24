38-Year-Old Man Found Dead In Delhi's Govindpuri Area

No injury marks were found on his body and no weapon was recovered from his car.

The body of a 38-year-old man was found inside his car in southeast Delhi's Govindpuri on Monday. Police suspects that he might have died due to suffocation or ill health.

The man, identified as Rupesh, used to work for a taxi service. He had reached the location at 5 am on Monday and parked the vehicle in front of a shop. When the shop owner asked him to remove his car, he said, he will leave soon, the police said.

He slept inside the car. At about 2 pm, when the shopkeeper asked him again to remove the car, Rupesh again told him that he would leave soon, they said.





The shopkeeper again went to Rupesh at 3 pm and found him unconscious. The police was immediately informed and when the officials arrived, they found him dead.No injury marks were found on his body and no weapon was recovered from his car. olice say that the man may have died due to suffocation or ill health. His employer said that Rupesh was an alcoholic, the police said.

Last year, two little boys got trapped in the locked car for almost nine hours and died of suffocation in the Ranhaula area in outer Delhi. The police as well as the family suspected that the boys had been kidnapped. When the family took out the cab to expand their search, they noticed the two children on the floor in the back. The boys were rushed to the hospital but it was too late.

(With Inputs From PTI)



