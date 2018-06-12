In Nalanda, Couple Harassed, Molestation Video Uploaded On Social Media Couple harassed in Nalanda, video of girl being molested uploaded on social media

Girl allegedly molested in Nalanda, accused make video and circulate on social media Nalanda, Bihar: In yet another shocking case, a girl in early 20s, was sexually assaulted in Bihar's Nalanda district. The police have filed First Investigation Reports against five men accused of molesting the girl in broad daylight, on Monday.



The incident came to light after a video went viral on social media, showing the men harassing the couple and trying to allegedly rape the girl.



All of the five accused have been identified and police are on the lookout for them.



The couple was walking on a deserted stretch of road in Hilsa area, when the men surrounded them said the police. In the video, the girl can be seen begging with the men to let her go; she can also be heard asking what was her fault. One of the men can be seen grabbing her and trying to pin her down on the road.



The video was made and uploaded on social media by one of the accused said the police.



In April, the police in Bihar's Jehanabad acted swiftly and arrested six men for molesting a girl after a video appeared on social media, showing the men ripping off the girl's clothes. There were several witnesses who did nothing to help the teenager.



In the footage, the girl is seen helplessly fighting her attackers, who are heard laughing and jeering while dragging her clothes off. The mobile phone with which the video was shot was recovered by the police. Thirteen people in all were arrested in connection with case, among which eight were minors.



