Caught Cheating, Student Thrashes Teacher, Threatens To Jump From Balcony A student in Aurangabad threatened to commit suicide after he was caught cheating during an examination. Second such incident in the city.

Aurangabad: A student of a university in Maharashtra threatened to commit suicide after he was caught cheating during an examination on Tuesday.



There was chaos during the M.P.Ed examination at the Kabra Samajkarya Mahavidyalaya in Aurangabad, after the invigilator stopped the examinee and took his writing sheets.



"The invigilator saw the student cheating during the exam and tried to stop him twice but he did not listen. When he told the student to leave, he caught the invigilator by the collar and started beating him. He then ran out and went to the third floor and threatened to jump from the balcony," said Sripad Paropokari, Inspector at the local police station.



The examination was disrupted and principal was forced to call the police, who came and took the student away. Cases have been filed against him under the malpractices act and attempt to commit suicide.



"There was an atmosphere of fear and teachers are scared after the incident," said the principal Satish Surana. The invigilator was slapped and punched after he caught the student copying from a chit during the exam, Professor Surana told the police.



This is the second incident of the kind in Aurangabad in a month. Earlier, on April 9, a first year student of Marathwada Institute of Technology in Aurangabad, tried to commit suicide by jumping from the fifth floor after he was caught cheating. He was overpowered and stopped but while being taken to the principal's office, he managed to run and jump from the balcony. The student, identified as Sachin Wagh, was seriously injured and he died a few days later in the hospital.



