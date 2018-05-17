Hyderabad Man In Search Of Job Allegedly Hangs Self, Leaves Video Message

He committed suicide in his rented house when his friends, who were staying with him, were away. They found him hanging when they came back, Saroornagar Police Inspector N Ch Ranga Swamy said. He was reportedly "depressed" about not being able to find a job.
A video footage was recovered from his mobile phone that showed him climbing a chair and attempting to hang himself. In a short while, he was seen getting down and recording a video message saying he wanted to end his life, the inspector said.
The 21-year-old did not specify any reason for taking the extreme step in the recorded message.
Citing investigations, police said the man had attended a job interview on Tuesday as well. Unable to succeed in getting the job, he was apparently under stress, the police said.
Further investigation in the case is going on.
In February, a 21-year-old engineering student of BITS Pilani had allegedly committed suicide by hanging himself in his hostel room in the institute's Hyderabad campus.
(With Inputs From PTI)