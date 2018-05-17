Hyderabad Man In Search Of Job Allegedly Hangs Self, Leaves Video Message

A video footage was recovered from his mobile phone that showed him climbing a chair and attempting to hang himself.

Cities | Edited by | Updated: May 17, 2018 15:19 IST
3 Shares
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Hyderabad Man In Search Of Job Allegedly Hangs Self, Leaves Video Message

The 21-year-old did not specify any reason for taking the extreme step in the recorded message.

Hyderabad:  A 21-year-old man allegedly committed suicide in Hyderabad's Saroornagar on Wednesday night after leaving a recorded video message. Police say, he was upset over not getting a job.

He committed suicide in his rented house when his friends, who were staying with him, were away. They found him hanging when they came back, Saroornagar Police Inspector N Ch Ranga Swamy said. He was reportedly "depressed" about not being able to find a job.

A video footage was recovered from his mobile phone that showed him climbing a chair and attempting to hang himself. In a short while, he was seen getting down and recording a video message saying he wanted to end his life, the inspector said.

The 21-year-old did not specify any reason for taking the extreme step in the recorded message.

Comments
Citing investigations, police said the man had attended a job interview on Tuesday as well. Unable to succeed in getting the job, he was apparently under stress, the police said.

Further investigation in the case is going on.

In February, a 21-year-old engineering student of BITS Pilani had allegedly committed suicide by hanging himself in his hostel room in the institute's Hyderabad campus.

(With Inputs From PTI)


NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Live cricket Score

................................ Advertisement ................................