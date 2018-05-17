Hyderabad Man In Search Of Job Allegedly Hangs Self, Leaves Video Message A video footage was recovered from his mobile phone that showed him climbing a chair and attempting to hang himself.

3 Shares EMAIL PRINT The 21-year-old did not specify any reason for taking the extreme step in the recorded message. Hyderabad: A 21-year-old man allegedly committed suicide in Hyderabad's Saroornagar on Wednesday night after leaving a recorded video message. Police say, he was upset over not getting a job.



He committed suicide in his rented house when his friends, who were staying with him, were away. They found him hanging when they came back, Saroornagar Police Inspector N Ch Ranga Swamy said. He was reportedly "depressed" about not being able to find a job.



A video footage was recovered from his mobile phone that showed him climbing a chair and attempting to hang himself. In a short while, he was seen getting down and recording a video message saying he wanted to end his life, the inspector said.



The 21-year-old did not specify any reason for taking the extreme step in the recorded message.



Citing investigations, police said the man had attended a job interview on Tuesday as well. Unable to succeed in getting the job, he was apparently under stress, the police said.



Further investigation in the case is going on. A 21-year-old man allegedly committed suicide in Hyderabad's Saroornagar on Wednesday night after leaving a recorded video message. Police say, he was upset over not getting a job.He committed suicide in his rented house when his friends, who were staying with him, were away. They found him hanging when they came back, Saroornagar Police Inspector N Ch Ranga Swamy said. He was reportedly "depressed" about not being able to find a job.A video footage was recovered from his mobile phone that showed him climbing a chair and attempting to hang himself. In a short while, he was seen getting down and recording a video message saying he wanted to end his life, the inspector said.The 21-year-old did not specify any reason for taking the extreme step in the recorded message. Citing investigations, police said the man had attended a job interview on Tuesday as well. Unable to succeed in getting the job, he was apparently under stress, the police said.Further investigation in the case is going on. In February, a 21-year-old engineering student of BITS Pilani had allegedly committed suicide by hanging himself in his hostel room in the institute's Hyderabad campus. (With Inputs From PTI)



NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter