Hyderabad Doctor Arrested For Running Sex Determination Clinic: Police

Police said the accused doctor was running the sex determination centre since the past three years (FILE)

A Hyderabad-based doctor was arrested in Telangana's Ibrahimpatnam on Sunday for allegedly conducting illegal prenatal sex determination examination.

Telangana Police along with its division SHE Team arrested MBBS doctor Katta Nanda Kishore from Ibrahimpatnam's Prathyusha Scanning Centre.

Police said the accused doctor was running the sex determination centre since the past three years with the help of a mediator.

A six-months pregnant cop first reached Prathyusha Scanning Centre through the mediator, police said.

The accused disclosed the gender of the cop's baby after performing a test worth Rs 7,000.