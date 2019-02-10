Hyderabad Doctor Arrested For Running Sex Determination Clinic: Police

Cities | | Updated: February 10, 2019 17:10 IST
Ranga Reddy: 

A Hyderabad-based doctor was arrested in Telangana's Ibrahimpatnam on Sunday for allegedly conducting illegal prenatal sex determination examination. 

Police said the accused doctor was running the sex determination centre since the past three years with the help of a mediator.

A six-months pregnant cop first reached Prathyusha Scanning Centre through the mediator, police said.

The accused disclosed the gender of the cop's baby after performing a test worth Rs 7,000.

