Heroin Allegedly Found On Madhya Pradesh BJP Lawmaker's Son, 3 Arrested

The police in Madhya Pradesh filed a case after heroin was allegedly found on BJP lawmaker's son

Three persons including BJP Rajya Sabha lawmaker, Sampatiya Uike's son, Satendra was arrested at Mandla in Madhya Pradesh on Wednesday, for allegedly possessing heroin, the police said.

All three have been arrested. The police, during an inspection, seized 41 packets of heroin containing total 3.380 grams of heroin from them. Apart from Satendra, the other two have been identified as Shahrukh and Abhishek.

17 packets of heroin were seized from Satendra, while 10 packets were recovered from Shahrukh and the rest from Abhishek, the police said.

"A total of 3.380 grams of heroin has been seized. On Wednesday, the driver of a white Honda Brio car sped after seeing the police. We gave a chase and on checking the car we recovered the drug," said RRS Parihar, a senior police officer.

A case under relevant sections has been registered against the accused and further investigation is underway.