12,000 Bottles Of Liquor Being Smuggled Amid Lockdown Recovered In Haryana

The truck bearing a sticker of essential supplies was being used in the smuggling, police said (File)

The Haryana police on Saturday seized over 12,000 bottles of liquor from two trucks in Jhajjar and Kaithal districts when these were being smuggled during the ongoing lockdown.

In Jhajjar, police had received a tip-off that liquor was being smuggled in a truck under the guise of essential food items.

When the truck reached a check barrier in Jhajjar district, the police team signalled it to stop, but the driver stopped the vehicle ahead and escaped while a youth who was also in the truck was apprehended, a police department spokesperson said.

During search of the truck, 11,424 bottles kept in 952 cartons were found concealed beneath 41 onion bags, he said.

"The truck bearing a sticker of essential supplies was being used in the smuggling of liquor. While the youth was detained, the truck was impounded," he said.

The arrested accused has been identified as Pramod, a resident of district Sonipat. The accused failed to produce any licence or permit with respect to the seized liquor.

A case has been registered in this connection and further investigation is underway, he said.

In a separate incident, Haryana Police seized 1,200 bottles of liquor in Kaithal district which was being smuggled in a truck.

Police also arrested the driver and the helper of the truck and seized the bottles which were packed in 100 cartons.

The arrested accused were identified as Sunil Kumar (driver) and Rajbir alias Pola, the spokesperson of the police department said here.

He said that a police team on lockdown duty was present at a check barrier on Dhand road in the district.

When the team signalled a truck coming from Kaithal side to stop, its driver accelerated the vehicle and tried to escape.

Police team chased the vehicle and intercepted it about 5 km away from the check point and arrested both the accused.

The Indian Made Foreign Liquor (IMFL) was seized from the truck, he said, adding the accused failed to produce any permit or licence in this regard.