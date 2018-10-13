Class 9 Girl Dies After Coming Home From Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao Event

When my daughter came back home from Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao event, she was suffering from high fever, the girl's father said. He alleged that there was no drinking water at the event.

Cities | | Updated: October 13, 2018 08:38 IST
11,000 school girls gathered at the 'Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao' event in Hardoi. (Representational)

Hardoi (Uttar Pradesh): 

A Class 9 student died after returning home from attending an event on the theme "Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao" in Uttar Pradesh's Hardoi on the International Day of the Girl Child. Supriya Sharma's health worsened as soon as she reached home, her parents said.
 
She was suffering from a high fever when her parents took the child to the hospital, where she died during treatment.

The family of the girl accused the district authorities of not making proper arrangement of the event and carelessness.

"She went to attend the function. But the arrangement made there were not up to the mark. Drinking water was not available. When my daughter came back home, she was suffering from high fever," said the father of the girl.

Basic Shiksha Adhikari (BSA) from Hardoi, Hemant Rao, denied the allegation leveled by the family members of the girl and said the authority made all the arrangement and that they are not anyhow responsible for the death of the girl.

"Every facility was available medical, drinking water facility. The accusation made by the family is baseless and the matter is being investigated. Soon the truth will come out," he said.

Around 11,000 school girls gathered in Uttar Pradesh's Hardoi on Thursday to script a world record by taking an oath for 'Beti Bachao Beti Padhao' campaign.

The initiative was taken by the district administration and representatives of Eurasia World.

