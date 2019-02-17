Gujarat Woman, Children Die After She Jumps On Rail Tracks With Them

The woman jumped in front of a train with her kids, 3 and 6-years-old. (Representational)

A woman and her two kids died in Gujarat's Bharuch today after she jumped in front of a moving train with them, reportedly upset over her husband not agreeing to accompany her to their son's school function.

At the Ankleshwar Railway Station, around 200km from Ahmedabad, the woman jumped in front of Saurashtra Express, with her six-year-old son and three-year-old daughter, police said.

"Primarily, a domestic dispute appears to be the reason why she killed herself. She was upset that he did not accompany her to attend their son's school function," the official said.

Their bodies have been sent for post mortem and further investigation is on.