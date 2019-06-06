Gujarat Man, Obsessed With Brother-In-Law's Pregnant Wife, Sets Her Afire: Cops

Both the woman and the accused were critical with 70 per cent burn injuries: Cops (Representational)

A man set his brother-in-law's pregnant wife on fire and tried to immolate himself in Rajkot city of Gujarat on Wednesday, police said.

The accused Chetan Palan, 40, was allegedly in love with the brother-in-law's wife and was trying to woo her for the past one year, the police said.

Both Chetan Palan and the 25-year-old woman, who is pregnant, sustained serious injuries and were admitted to Rajkot Civil Hospital.

A case of attempt to murder was registered against Chetan Palan, said inspector VV Odedara of Gandhigram police station.

The victim is married to a cousin of Chetan Palan's wife, he said.

Apparently angry after the woman did not reciprocate his feelings, Chetan Palan accosted her on Wednesday morning when she was buying vegetables on the street outside her house, allegedly poured petrol on her and set her on fire, and then set himself on fire too.

The woman's neighbours doused the fire and took them to hospital. Both Chetan Palan and the woman were critical with 70 per cent burn injuries, the inspector said.