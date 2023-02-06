Gujarat Man Kills 3 Of Neighbour's Family Over Argument On Drainage: Cops

The bodies of the victims were sent to a hospital for post-mortem, police said. (Representational)

Three members of a family were killed allegedly by their neighbour over a petty dispute in Gujarat's Surendranagar district on Monday, police said. The incident took place in Fulgram village around 2 pm, when the accused attacked a man, his son and daughter-in-law with a sharp weapon, superintendent of police Haresh Dudhat said.

"At around 2 pm, families of the victims and accused entered into an argument over the issue of a gutter line. The accused got agitated and slit the throat of a man, his son and daughter-in-law," the official said.

The victims were identified as Dharmendra Memakiya (30), his wife Dakshaben (30) and father Hamirbhai (75).

The bodies of the victims were sent to a hospital for post-mortem, he said, adding that the accused has been arrested and the murder weapon was seized.

