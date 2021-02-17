Congress Promises To Build 'Dating Destinations' In Vadodara

These amenities will also generate employment for locals, the party said (File)

In an apparent bid to attract young voters ahead of civic polls in Gujarat, the opposition Congress in Vadodara city has promised to build coffee shops, which will serve as "dating destinations" for youngsters.

The Congress in its manifesto, which was released on Tuesday, has promised to set up coffee shops for youngsters from middle class and lower middle-class backgrounds.

According to the party's city unit president Prashant Patel, such facilities are the need of the hour.

"Coffee shops or cafes are expensive. Youths from middle and lower-middle class can hardly afford to pay huge bills. We are in the 21st century and it is our duty to promote a culture where our youngsters can sit and enjoy private moments without any fear," Mr Patel told PTI.

If the Congress is voted to power, the Vadodara Municipal Corporation (VMC) will build cafes, which will double up as dating destinations, he said.

These amenities will also generate employment for locals, he added.

Notably, over 60,000 students take admission every year at state-run MS University and three to four private universities that have campuses in and around Vadodara city.

Apart from cafes, the city Congress has also promised to build club houses where women can organise kitty parties at affordable rates, Mr Patel said.

Elections to six municipal corporations in Gujarat, including the BJP-ruled VMC, will take place on February 21.

As many as 81 municipalities, 31 district panchayats and 231 taluka panchayats will go to polls on February 28.