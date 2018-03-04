Gold Worth Rs 1 Crore Seized At Kochi Airport In One Week

Customs Commissioner Sumit Kumar said the passengers used various modes of concealment like hiding in rectum, shoes, inner wear, etc as well as in semi-solid paste form to smuggle gold but due to the alertness of customs sleuths these attempts were foiled.
He said Air Intelligence officers of Customs at the International Airport effected a seizure of 1,140 grams of gold from a Kozhikode resident, who arrived by an Air India flight from Dubai on Saturday.
The gold was concealed in semi-solid paste form, filled in a polythene cover and strapped on to the waist of the passenger, Kumar said.
Comments
The total amount of gold seized during the period from February 27 to March 3 was 3.225 kg with a total value of Rs 1 crore approximately.
For the latest Election News & Live Updates from Tripura, Nagaland and Meghalaya log on to NDTV.com. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for updates.