Girl Raped, Murdered In Her House In Thane

The girl was alone at home when an unidentified man entered the house (File)

A 14-year-old girl was raped and killed by an unidentified person in Bhiwandi tehsil of Thane district on Thursday, the police said.

The incident took place around 5.40 PM at Mankoli village near Bhiwandi.

The girl was alone at home when an unidentified man entered the house, raped her and strangled her, an official from Narpoli police station said.

The assailant also forced her head into a tub of water which probably caused the death, he said.

A case under IPC sections 302 (murder) and 376 (rape) has been registered. Further probe was on.

