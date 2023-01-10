Girl, 6, Raped In UP, 21-Year-Old Man Arrested: Police

21-year-old Sahil allegedly raped the girl, according to the FIR. (Representational)

A six-year-old girl was allegedly raped by a man in Uttar Pradesh's Mahoba city, police said on Tuesday. The incident occurred on Sunday and a case was registered by the girl's mother on Monday, Balram Singh, Station House Officer, Mahoba, said.

According to the First Information Report (FIR), 21-year-old Sahil allegedly raped the girl.

After the medical examination of the girl, Sahil was arrested on Monday and sent to jail after being produced before a court.

