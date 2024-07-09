Triple Murder Shocks UP, Drunk Man Slits Parents, Brother's Throats

Ghazipur: An FIR has been filed but it's not known yet if the accused has been arrested. (File)

A triple murder has left Uttar Pradesh's Ghazipur in shock with the police revealing that a family's youngest son murdered his parents and his older brother in cold blood.

The incident took place in Kusumhaikala village around 2 am on Monday, police said.

Munshi Bind, 45, his wife Devanti Bind, 40, and their elder son Ramashish Bind, 20, were killed by their younger son.

Their throats were slit with a khurpa, a sharp tool used for gardening. Superintendent of Police Omveer Singh told reporters that he was drunk that night.

The motive of the killings is still not known.

An FIR has been filed but it's not known yet if the accused has been arrested.