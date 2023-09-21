Gang Using Courier Services To Supply Ganja Busted, 3 Arrested

"The ganja seized is valued at Rs 20 lakh," said NCB official. (Representational)

The Narcotics Control Bureau on Thursday said a cartel involved in sending ganja through courier services has been busted and three persons, including the alleged kingpin hailing from Chhattisgarh, had been arrested.

An Indore-based NCB official said 130 kilograms of ganja had been recovered from different parts of the country, adding that the week-long operation took place in Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana and Maharashtra.

"The ganja seized is valued at Rs 20 lakh. The kingpin from Chhattisgarh would procure the contraband from Odisha and then dispatch it across the country through courier. Detailed probe into the peddling network is underway," he said.

