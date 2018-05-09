Five Minor Girls Drown In A Pond In Bihar's Madhubani

The bodies were fished out from the pond with the help of local divers (Representational)

Five minor girls, all aged between seven to 12 years, including three sisters, drowned in a pond Bihar's Madhubani district, police said.The incident happened in Bela Navtoli village under the jurisdiction of Babuberhi police station, the police said."Five minor girls had gone to bathe in a village pond.All of a sudden, one of them strayed into deep waters and drowned. The others also went into deep waters to save the first girl and all of them drowned," the Station House Officer (SHO) of Babuberhi police station, Ashok Kumar, said.Later, the bodies were fished out from the pond with the help of local divers, the SHO said, adding that the bodies were sent to Sadar hospital for post-mortem examination.