Five Killed, 18 Injured In Accident On Lucknow-Agra Expressway

Five people were killed today and 18 others injured when three vehicles met with an accident on the Lucknow-Agra Expressway in Mirzapur Ajigawan village, the police said.

The incident took place at about 2 am when a truck carrying pipes lost control and hit a divider. As pipes got scattered on the Expressway, a bus coming from behind overturned and hit a car from the back.

Three women and two children were among those killed on the spot while 18 others were injured in the incident, senior official Ambrish Bhadauria said.

The bus was on its way to Muzaffarpur in Bihar from Delhi and attempts were on to identify the victims, he added.