15 Cars Gutted As Fire Breaks Out In Parked Cab Near Mumbai

Fire tenders are at the spot but no casualties have been reported.

A fire broke out inside a parked cab in Vasai near Mumbai early this morning, news agency ANI reported.

More than 15 other cars were caught in the fire that spread rapidly.

The incident took place in Malaji Pada area in Vasai.

Though the fire has been brought under control, fire-fighting teams are at the spot. No causalities have been reported.

Maharashtra: Fire broke out in a parked cab in Malaji Pada, Vasai early morning today. More than 15 other cars were caught in the fire. Fire tenders were rushed to the spot. No casualty reported, fire under control.

More details awaited.

