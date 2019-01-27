15 Cars Gutted As Fire Breaks Out In Parked Cab Near Mumbai

Vasai fire: As per the report, more than 15 other cars were caught in the fire that spread rapidly.

Cities | Edited by (with inputs from ANI) | Updated: January 27, 2019 09:12 IST
Fire tenders are at the spot but no casualties have been reported.


Mumbai: 

A fire broke out inside a parked cab in Vasai near Mumbai early this morning, news agency ANI reported.

More than 15 other cars were caught in the fire that spread rapidly.

The incident took place in Malaji Pada area in Vasai.

Though the fire has been brought under control, fire-fighting teams are at the spot. No causalities have been reported.

More details awaited.

(With inputs from ANI)

