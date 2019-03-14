Fire At ONGC Oil Well In Gujarat, 2 Dead

Nine fire tenders were pressed into action. The fire was completely doused by 9:20 PM.

Two contractual workers died after a major fire broke out in an oil well of ONGC at Nandej in Gujarat, 20 km from Ahmedabad late on Wednesday night.

Four other contractual workers who suffered severe burn injuries are being treated at a nearby hospital in Ahmedabad.

The fire broke out around 8.30 PM, while repair and maintenance operations were being carried out by chartered hire work over Rig Akash 4.

Nine fire tenders were pressed into action. The fire was completely doused by 9:20 PM.

The ONGC said in its release, "Unfortunately, two contractual workers have lost their lives in the incident. While Sanjay Mahendra Singh, 25 brought dead, Shahjad Alam Ansari, 27 died at 7 AM today. Four other contractual workers who were afflicted with severe burn injuries are being treated at a nearby Hospital in Ahmedabad."

The reason behind the fire incident is not clear yet. The ONGC said that they are committed towards providing all support as per its policy to the families of the dead as well as the ones who have suffered burn injuries.

"The senior officers from ONGC Ahmedabad Asset including Asset Manager, Crisis Management Team, HSE( Health, Medical, and Environment) Security and Medical services had immediately rushed to the spot to take all possible measures to bring the fire under control," the ONGC said in its release.

The ONGC said that the state administration including police and fire services provided all supports to control the situation.

Get the latest election news, live updates and election schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on ndtv.com/elections. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for updates from each of the 543 parliamentary seats for the 2019 Indian general elections.