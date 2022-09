The fire broke out in Howrah Maidan area of the city, reports said. (Representational)

A fire broke out at a commercial building in Howrah, adjoining Kolkata, today. The fire started in a bag shop and fire fighters are trying to bring it under control, according to locals.

The fire broke out in Howrah Maidan area of the city and at least four fire engines have been deployed, reported news agency PTI.

The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained, it quoted officials as saying. There are no reports of any injury so far, they added.