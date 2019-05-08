Father Hits Son With Spade Handle, As He Fails To Score 'A Plus'

Sabu was produced before a local court and remanded to 14 days judicial custody. (Representational)

A man, who allegedly hit his son with the wooden handle of a spade, angered over the boy failing to get ''A plus'' in all subjects in the recently held SSLC examination, was arrested on Tuesday, the police said.

The incident took place Monday evening, hours after the results of the Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) examination results were declared.

The police said a case was registered against the 43-year-old Sabu, a casual labourer hailing from nearby Kilimanoor on the complaint of his wife and son.

The mother and son came to the police station and lodged the complaint, saying that he was hit on the leg, police said.

Sabu was produced before a local court and remanded to 14 days judicial custody.

The boy had scored ''A plus" in 6 of the 10 subjects, while his father was expecting the top score in all subjects, the police said.

Get the latest election news, live updates and election schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on ndtv.com/elections. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for updates from each of the 543 parliamentary seats for the 2019 Indian general elections. Election results will be out on May 23.