A farmer was hacked to death by four people allegedly over irrigation water in Jhadol village of Kota district on Saturday. The accused are still absconding and have been booked by the police.Ramniwas Gujar, 26, was irrigating his agricultural land when four people of the same village, furious over supplying their share of water to his land, hacked him to death, SHO of Etawa police station Sanjay Royal said. The agricultural land of Gujar and the four accused were adjacent to each other, the police official said.They four have been booked for murder and efforts are on to nab them, the SHO said, adding the body was handed over to the family members after post-mortem.