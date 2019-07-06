2 Women In Punjab Thrashed In Public Allegedly Over Property Dispute

The women have alleged the accused were supporters of Akali Dal.

Two women were brutally beaten up by a group of men over a property dispute in Punjab, police said on Saturday.

A video of the incident, that is being widely shared online, shows a group of men abusing, thrashing two women. The women have alleged the accused were supporters of Akali Dal who came to vandalise their shops in Kotakpura in Faridkot.

Rani, one of the two women, said her husband is the son of her father-in-law's second wife. After her father-in-law died, a dispute over property is on between his first wife's children and her family. The case is in the court.

"When I reached there, I saw that Sukhdev Singh (accused) was throwing items out from our shop. When I tried to stop him, he started assaulting me and dragged me and my family member from the shop," Rani was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

"He and his supporters pulled our hair, abused us and hit us badly. When people gathered around, they ran away from the spot and took two cameras from our shop," she added.

According to senior police officer Gurmeet Kaur, the police have filed a case against the accused under various sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Schedule Cast Act.

"Our investigation is underway and culprits will be arrested soon," the police officer said.

