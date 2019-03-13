'Fracture Gang' Members Who Broke Limbs Of Victims, Arrested Near Delhi

The fracture gang mainly operated in Faridabad and adjoining areas.

The Crime Branch has arrested three members of the notorious "fracture gang" including its leader in Haryana's Faridabad. The gang got their name from their infamous breaking of limbs of their enemies.

Apart from the brutal torture, the gang also recorded the act to instill fear among people. The gang mainly operated in Faridabad and adjoining areas.

Delhi Police Crime Branch today arrested a member of Naveen Khati gang near Dwarka Sector 23 in Delhi.

Last week, Delhi Police arrested an active member of national capital's infamous Neeraj Bawana gang. A firearm and 14 live cartridges were recovered from the accused.