Fake Currency Notes Worth Rs 7.9 Crore Seized In Odisha, Three Arrested

The police also seized the car, five mobile phones, few credit and debit cards: Cops (Representational)

Police on Tuesday seized counterfeit currency notes with a face value of Rs 7.90 crore and arrested three persons in Odisha's Koraput district during routine checking of vehicles, an officer said.

The personnel of the motor vehicle checking team detained a private car with Chhattisgarh registration number at Sunki outpost under Pottangi police station limits, the officer said.

Three persons including the driver were travelling in the car.

During checking, it was found that there were two bags on the back seat of the car and two other bags in the dickey of the vehicle.

On opening the four bags, the police team found bundles of fake currency notes of the denomination of Rs 500, Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) Sunabeda, Niranjan Behera said.

"On being asked, the detainees disclosed that they are coming from Raipur in Chhattisgarh and proceeding towards Visakhapatnam. They also admitted carrying fake currency notes in the bags," the officer said.

The police team seized fake currency notes with a face value of Rs 7,90,00,000 and arrested the three persons hailing from Janjgir Champa district of Chhattishgarh, he said.

The police also seized the car, five mobile phones and a few credit card and debit cards, the officer said.

"We have started an investigation into the matter and help of Andhra Pradesh and Chhattisgarh police will be sought. The accused persons now claim that they have burnt down the printing machine which was used to produce the fake currency notes," said Koraput SP Barun Guntupalli.