4 Dead In Uttar Pradesh After Delhi-Bound Rajdhani Express Runs Over Them

Etawah, Uttar Pradesh: The four men had de-boarded a train at the station and were crossing the tracks to reach another platform when the incident occurred, they said.

Cities | | Updated: June 10, 2019 17:12 IST
Four people were killed after being hit by a Delhi-bound Rajdhani Express (Representational)


Etawah, Uttar Pradesh: 

Four people were killed after being hit by a Delhi-bound Rajdhani Express at Balrai railway station in Uttar Pradesh's Etawah district on Monday, police said.

Jeetu, 20, Lal Chandra, 21, Surendra, 20 and Pintu, 18 died on the spot.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath expressed sympathy over the deaths and asked the local administration to ensure all possible help to the family members of the victims.

Trending

Etawah Uttar PradeshEtawahUttar Pradesh

