Entire Odisha Under Complete Lockdown From Midnight Amid Coronavirus Outbreak

Odisha government's spokesperson on COVID-19, Subroto Bagchi, said the state has decided on total lockdown though essential services will remain unaffected.

Entire Odisha Under Complete Lockdown From Midnight Amid Coronavirus Outbreak

Two persons have been tested positive for coronavirus in the state. (File)

Bhubaneswar:

The Odisha government on Tuesday declared a lockdown in all 30 districts of the state with effect from midnight till March 29 midnight to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

Odisha government's spokesperson on COVID-19, Subroto Bagchi, said the state has decided on total lockdown though essential services will remain unaffected.

The decision was taken after a meeting of Chief Secretary Asit Tripathy with all District collectors.

Earlier, the state had announced lockdown in five districts and eight cities. It was extended to 14 districts on Monday.

He said private organisations working in coordination with the state government in fighting coronavirus will function.

Besides, banks and ATMs will continue their operations with 10 per cent workforce as per the government advisory.

So far, two persons have been tested positive for coronavirus in the state.

Comments
Odisha governmentCOVID-19Coronavirus Outbreak

Get Breaking News and Latest Updates from India and around the world on

Watch Live News:

nd-india
your daily newsletter