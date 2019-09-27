Elephant Kills 35-Year-Old Man In Assam

The elephants were destroying standing crops and damaging houses, the police said.

A 35-year-old man was trampled to death by an elephant in the hill district of West Karbi Anglong on Thursday, the police said.

Rajkishor Chouhan went with others to drive out a herd of wild elephants creating havoc near their No. 5 Nawaibil village for the past few days.

One of the elephants trampled Chouhan to death.

