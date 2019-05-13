Election 2019: Poll Agent Arrested Over Video of 'Booth Capture' In Haryana's Faridabad

Lok Sabha Elections 2019: The Faridabad polling agent can be seen appearing to press a button.

A polling agent in Faridabad near Delhi was arrested on Sunday after he allegedly tried to influence voters in the sixth round of the national election. The action was taken against the official after a video on Twitter was brought to the notice of the Haryana election body.

The video shows a man in blue t-shirt siting at his table inside a polling booth at Asaoti in Faridabad's Prithala. Women voters can be seen standing in a queue inside the room. The man walks up to the voting compartment as a woman prepares to cast her vote, appears to press a button on the voting machine before returning to his seat. He repeats the act with two other women.

In the video, no other official present in the room tried to stop the man from going to the voting compartment.

Many people tagged the Haryana election body's Twitter handle and sought action against the official.

"Prompt action taken. FIR lodged. Person behind bars. Observer enquired the matter personally and is satisfied that polling was never vitiated," the District Election Office in Faridabad tweeted after the Haryana election body instructed them to take action.

The local election office said the polling agent was trying to influence "at least 3 lady voters" and that senior election officials visited the booth. The man was arrested on Sunday evening.

The person in the video is the Polling agent who has been arrested in the afternoon itself. FIR lodged. He was trying to effect at least 3 lady voters. Observer & ARO with teams visited the booth at Asawati in prithala constituency. He is satisfied that voting was never vitiated — DISTRICT ELECTION OFFICE FARIDABAD (@OfficeFaridabad) May 12, 2019

The Election Commission of India said it will study the report of the Faridabad election observer before deciding further action.

Haryana recorded a voter turnout of 69.50 per cent after ten parliamentary seats voted on Sunday. Faridabad recorded a 64.46 turnout.

