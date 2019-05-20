Driver Killed, 24 Injured In Bus-Truck Collision In Unnao, UP

The accident took place in Hasanganj police station area in Unnao district.

A bus rammed into a parked truck on the Lucknow-Agra Expressway today early morning, killing its driver and leaving 24 passengers injured.

The accident took place in Hasanganj police station area in Unnao district, police said.

The injured have been rescued and admitted to a nearby hospital.



Get the latest election news, live updates and election schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on ndtv.com/elections. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for updates from each of the 543 parliamentary seats for the 2019 Indian general elections. Election results will be out on May 23.