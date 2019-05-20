Driver Killed, 24 Injured In Bus-Truck Collision In Unnao, UP

The accident took place in Hasanganj police station area in Unnao district, police said. The injured have been admitted to a nearby hospital.

Cities | | Updated: May 20, 2019 11:19 IST
The accident took place in Hasanganj police station area in Unnao district.


Unnao, Uttar Pradesh: 

A bus rammed into a parked truck on the Lucknow-Agra Expressway today early morning, killing its driver and leaving 24 passengers injured.

The accident took place in Hasanganj police station area in Unnao district, police said.

The injured have been rescued and admitted to a nearby hospital.
 



