Doctor Dies After His Cycle Crashes Into Truck In Maharashtra

According to police, the incident took place near a toll booth on the outskirts of Satara city when Sandeep Lele was returning home after cycling around 6 am.

Cities | | Updated: April 28, 2019 06:48 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Doctor Dies After His Cycle Crashes Into Truck In Maharashtra

Doctor Sandeep Lele was a noted orthodontist and one of the founders of Satara Hills Marathon


Pune: 

A 48-year-old doctor from Satara in western Maharashtra died Saturday morning after his cycle crashed into a truck on Pune-Satara Road.

Dr Sandeep Lele, the deceased, was a noted orthodontist and one of the founders of Satara Hills Marathon.

According to police, the incident took place near a toll booth on the outskirts of Satara city when Sandeep Lele was returning home after cycling around 6 am.

"A truck ahead of him suddenly stopped and Dr Lele's cycle crashed into its rear," said a police official.

He was rushed to a hospital but succumbed to head injuries during treatment, the official said.



Get the latest election news, live updates and election schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on ndtv.com/elections. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for updates from each of the 543 parliamentary seats for the 2019 Indian general elections.

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

Sandeep LeleSatara Hills marathon

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
AvengersThanos gauntletElections 2019Lok Sabha Election DatesLive NewsIPL 2019PNR StatusEntertainment NewsUpcoming MoviesIPL Tickets

................................ Advertisement ................................