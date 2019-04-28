Doctor Dies After His Cycle Crashes Into Truck In Maharashtra

Doctor Sandeep Lele was a noted orthodontist and one of the founders of Satara Hills Marathon

A 48-year-old doctor from Satara in western Maharashtra died Saturday morning after his cycle crashed into a truck on Pune-Satara Road.

Dr Sandeep Lele, the deceased, was a noted orthodontist and one of the founders of Satara Hills Marathon.

According to police, the incident took place near a toll booth on the outskirts of Satara city when Sandeep Lele was returning home after cycling around 6 am.

"A truck ahead of him suddenly stopped and Dr Lele's cycle crashed into its rear," said a police official.

He was rushed to a hospital but succumbed to head injuries during treatment, the official said.

