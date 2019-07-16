Distribute 5 Qurans, Court Tells Woman Arrested For Controversial Post

The arrest had triggered protests in Ranchi.

A 19-year-old woman who was arrested in Ranchi last week for sharing a controversial post on Facebook, allegedly against a community, has been granted bail today on the condition that she would distribute five copies of the Quran to the complainant and different libraries across the city.

Richa Patel, a resident of Ranchi's Pitharia area, was arrested on July 12, following a complaint by a local Islamic organisation.

The district court gave her bail on the condition that she distributes the Quran within 15 days of her release and submits the receipts in court.

"She has been granted a conditional bail. The condition is that she will go and give a copy of the Quran to Anjuman Islamiya (the organisation) that falls under Pitharia station, and she will take the receipt. The rest of the copies of Quran will be distributed to four libraries. She will have to submit all five receipts (in the court) within 15 days," a lawyer told NDTV.

Reacting to the condition set by the court, Richa Patel said the direction to distribute the holy books was not right.

"To write about our own gods is not wrong. It not like that I had intentionally hurt their religious sentiments. I had not written that post; I had only copied and pasted the text," she said.

"Such posts also come from the other side, but they are not told to recite Hanuman Chalisa and go to temples," she added.

Her arrest has caused resentment among the Hindu groups in Ranchi, and some organisations even took out protest marches.

Members of Ms Patel's family are planning to appeal to a higher court against the verdict.

