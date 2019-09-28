Delhi Woman Alleges Rishikesh-Based Engineer Sexually Exploited Her

The woman has alleged the accused took money from her over buying her a plot of land. (Representational)

A woman has accused a superintending engineer of Rishikesh's Jal Nigam of sexually exploiting her after promising to marry her.

The 38-year-old woman, a resident of Delhi, filed a complaint at Muni-ki-Reti police station in the Uttarakhand town accusing Pradeep Gupta of sexually exploiting her, Narendra Nagar DSP Pramod Shah said.

Pradeep Gupta is posted in Tehri, Mr Shah said.

The woman also accused Pradeep Gupta of taking money from her over buying her a plot of land.

