On Camera, 18-Year-Old Man Stabbed To Death In Delhi

Police indicate the killing follows a fight that took place last year.

A 20-year-old man was stabbed to death by eight attackers in Delhi's Sangam Vihar on Saturday night.

Shocking CCTV visuals show the 18-year-old surrounded by his killers and dragged down a narrow street as they stab and kick him in a blind fury. The horrific assault continues for several seconds - even as over half-a-dozen eyewitnesses, including several on two-wheelers, stand by and do nothing.

As the minute-long CCTV clip plays out, some of the attackers break off and watch as four of them drag their victim back down the street while continuing their savage attack.

Thirty seconds into the clip - it is unclear how long the attack went on before it was caught on camera - the teen is pushed to the side of the road, and his bloodied shirt reveals the multiple stab wounds.

Police Case Filed

Police were alerted after staff at the Majeedia Hospital said they had admitted a patient - identified as Dilshad, a resident of the area - who had been assaulted with a knife and was in "critical condition".

Authorities rushed to the hospital and found Dilshad being treated for multiple stab injuries on his chest and other parts of his body. He was on a ventilator to assist in breathing and was swiftly referred to the Delhi government-run Safdarjung Hospital for better treatment. He was not able to give a statement.

However, a police case was filed on the basis of information provided by the hospital.

With help from CCTV footage police arrested the eight suspects, who have been named as Vivek (17), Pankaj (17), Ankit Kumar (14), Tinku (17), Aman Malik (17), Himanshu (16), and Jaheer (17).

All are also residents of Sangam Vihar.

Initial inquiries have revealed the murder followed a fight that took place last year.