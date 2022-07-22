Delhi Man Attacks Wife, Children With Piece Of Glass, Daughter Dies

Police teams have been formed to arrest the accused person, the police said. (Representational image)

An 18-year-old woman died on Thursday after she was attacked by her father during a domestic fight in northeast Delhi, the police said. The woman's mother and two sisters were also injured but are reported to be out of danger and discharged from the hospital, they added.

The accused, who ran away after committing the crime, is yet to be arrested.

The four injured - mother and her three daughters - were brought to the hospital by a relative.

The incident is reported to have taken place around 7.15 am on Thursday.

Bhimsen (45), a resident of Karawal Nagar in northeast Delhi, had an argument with his wife and attacked her with a piece of the windowpane, a police officer told NDTV.

He attacked his daughters when they intervened. One daughter received an injury in her stomach, while the others received injuries in chest and hands, police said.

The man fled from the spot after the incident. The injured took the help of a relative, who shifted them to hospital, the police said.

"The youngest daughter died during treatment. One other daughter (23) is still under treatment, while the third daughter (21) and their 42-year-old mother have been discharged after primary treatment," the police said.

A case is being registered under the appropriate section of law and teams have been formed to arrest the accused person, the police added.

Roshan Lal, the younger brother of the accused, rushed the injured to the hospital. He said that the accused was not working and was habitual of drinking alcohol.

"Before the lockdown was imposed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, my brother used to drive an auto-rickshaw. After the lockdown, he used to sell vegetables along with his wife in the area. However, when his elder daughter got a job in a bank, he quit working and was not doing anything.

"The husband and wife used to fight regularly over his drinking habit, but nothing has happened like this earlier," Mr Lal said.

With inputs from PTI