Debt-Ridden Man Murders Wife, Son, Tries To Kill Self In Ghaziabad: Cops

A debt-ridden 42-year-old man allegedly tried to commit suicide after killing his wife and son in the Mahindra enclave area here on Thursday, police said.

The incident was reported from the Kavinagar police station area.

The bodies of Amar Deep Sharma's wife Sonu Sharma (36) and son Vinayak (11) were found in his house, police said and added that they had been killed with a sharp-edged weapon, which is yet to be recovered.

In preliminary investigations, it was found that he was debt ridden due to which he was depressed, they said.

Police said a note was found at the spot, and in it, he had apologised for killing his wife and son. He has confessed to his crime before police officials, they said.

Amar Deep got injured while trying to kill himself. He is undergoing treatment at a hospital, Deputy Commissioner of Police (City Zone) Gyananjay Singh said.

Police are trying to find the weapon used in the crime, he said and added that a probe in underway.

