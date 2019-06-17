Debt-Ridden Gujarat Businessman Arrested For Printing Fake Notes

The accused used printer to create fake currency notes to pay off debts (Representational)

A Rajkot resident was on Saturday arrested after a raid by personnel of the Gujarat police's Special Operations Group at his house for allegedly printing currency notes, an official said.

Sixty fake currency notes of Rs 500 and Rs 2000 denominations, having a face value of Rs 75,000, were seized in the raid near the Laxman Jhoola Park area in Rajkot, he said.

"Akbari is the co-owner of a factory in Jetpur which closed down recently and he was facing financial troubles. He was using a printer to create fake currency notes to pay off debts," said the official.