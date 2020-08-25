Cyber Cell Arrests 2 Men From Gwalior For Starting Pornography Streaming Service

Obscene films were shown on the streaming platform to customers in 12 countries (Representational)

Two directors of a firm which aired obscene films through an online video streaming service were arrested by the cyber cell of the Madhya Pradesh police today.

The two men ran the video streaming service with technical help from a Pakistani man, the police said.

"30-year-old Deepak Saini 27-year-old and Keshav Singh were arrested under the Information Technology Act. They were running this network from Gwalior," said Superintendent of Police Jitendra Singh.

"They had hired Pakistan-based Hussain Ali through an online network to develop and maintain the OTT service," he added.

"Obscene films were transmitted on their video streaming platform and its customers were spread in 12 countries. They used to charge Rs 249 per month," the senior police officer said.

"The cyber cell in Madhya Pradesh came to know about the platform during the ongoing investigation into an inter-state racket which lured girls by offering roles in web series and forced them to work in pornographic films," he said.

"Four members of this gang have already been arrested," the Superintendent of Police added.



(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)