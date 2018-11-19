CRPF Soldier, On Election Duty In Chhattisgarh, Allegedly Commits Suicide

Constable Rajiv Kumar Singh shot himself with his colleague's rifle. (Representational)

A Central Reserve Police Force soldier on election duty, allegedly committed suicide by shooting himself with a colleague's service rifle in Raipur, police said.

Constable Rajiv Kumar Singh (37), belonging to the 148th battalion of the CRPF shot himself with his colleague's AK-47 rifle at around 12:20 pm in a police station premises, an official told news agency PTI.

He was rushed to a nearby hospital where authorities declared him dead on arrival, the official said.

Rajiv Singh, from Uttar Pradesh, was on election duty in the state, where the second phase of voting will be held on Tuesday.