Paramilitary Force Jawan Allegedly Commits Suicide In Assam

According to police, the CRPF jawan allegedly fired from his INSAS rifle inside the camp under Tezpur police station and died on the spot.

Cities | | Updated: September 23, 2018 23:48 IST
Police is searching the reason behind the CRPF jawan's suicide. (Representational)

Tezpur: 

A Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) jawan allegedly committed suicide today at the Jaimati Pathar camp in Sonitpur district, police said.

According to police, the CRPF jawan allegedly fired from his INSAS rifle inside the camp under Tezpur police station today morning and died on the spot.

The jawan has been identified as Digambar Madhab (40), who hailed from Mumbai.

Police said the reason behind his suicide was not immediately known and an investigation is on.

Madhab's body has been sent to his home after conducting post-mortem at the Tezpur Kanaklata Civil Hospital.

