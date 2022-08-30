Watch: Wild Elephant Roams In Assam Town, Damages Vehicles

The elephant was filmed in Tezpur by the residents of nearby buildings.

An elephant was seen roaming the streets of an Assam town after it strayed from the jungle last night. The animal was filmed in Tezpur by the residents of nearby buildings. In a viral video, the animal was seen kicking and knocking off a bike parked on the roadside as panic-stricken onlookers were heard warning others about the elephant.

The elephant had crossed the Brahmaputra river from the southern bank before entering the city from its northern banks, news agency PTI cited forest officials as saying.

The elephant first trespassed into a house in the Chanmari area and searched for food in the kitchen. He stayed there for some time before walking into the Chitralekha Park through the Tezpur ship port, the report added.

The sight of the elephant roaming in Tezpur triggered panic in the area. It walked to a Ganesh temple on the river banks and then to the Assam State Transport Corporation (ASTC) bus stand where it damaged several cars and two-wheelers parked there, the report said.

The elephant later entered a pit behind the Transport Department office and was finally sent back to the river at around 3 am by the forest officials.

Earlier this month, a herd of wild elephants attacked and killed at least three people including a child in Assam's Goalpara district. According to forest officials, the herd had entered Kurang village from the nearby hills of Meghalaya in search of food.