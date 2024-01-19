Cousins Tried To Escape Barking Dogs, Hit By Goods Train In Rajasthan

People alleged that the owner has sheltered many dogs in his house. (Representational)

Two cousins, a brother and sister, died after being hit by a train today while trying to escape from dogs on a street in Rajasthan's Jodhpur, the police said. The heart-wrenching incident occurred in the afternoon when Yuvraj and Ananya, both Jodhpur Army Children Academy School students, were frightened after dogs started barking at them. The terrified children ran to escape but were hit by a train, the police said.

The incident occurred near Saran Nagar Banarad Cantt Railway Station in Jodhpur. The grieving family and people from the nearby area protested and sought action against the dog owner. People alleged that the owner has sheltered many dogs in his house and they bark at passersby in the street, making it unsafe for people.

A crowd gathered at the railway track kept the bodies of the victims and demanded strict action from the people. The fathers of the victims served in the army and are working in a private institution after retirement. The police have registered a case against the dog owner and his relatives.

"The police received a call around 2 pm regarding the incident and the team responded immediately. The families kept the bodies on the track as a mark of protest, which lasted for almost three hours. The police persuaded the families and requested them to allow the bodies to be taken to the hospital for a post-mortem," Najim Ali, Assistant Commissioner of Jodhpur Police said.

Simultaneously, legal action was initiated against the dog owner, and the municipal team was summoned to remove four dogs from the premises and transfer them to the municipal dog center.

A baby girl was snatched by a Pit Bull dog from her grandfather's lap and bitten on her leg in Delhi's Burari. The incident was reported from Delhi's Burari on January 2. The girl had been in a hospital for 17 days, where doctors applied 18 stitches. She came home today.

A CCTV footage of the Pit Bull attack has been shared with the police. The one-and-a-half-year-old girl received stitches on many parts of her leg, and suffered three fractures, her parents said.

Her parents alleged the authorities have done nothing to prevent stray menace in the neighbourhood. They alleged no action had been taken despite a complaint to the police.