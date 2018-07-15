2 Killed, 3 Injured As Car Falls Into Gorge In Jammu And Kashmir

The victims and the injured people belong to the same family (File)

A couple was killed while their son and two daughters were injured when their car skidded off a hilly road and fell into a deep gorge in Doda district of Jammu and Kashmir this morning, the police said.

They were going to Doda town from their Chillybala village. The incident occurred near Mukhyas village when the driver was negotiating a blind turn, Additional Superintendent of Police, Bhaderwah, Rajinder Singh said.

The victims were rushed to a hospital, where Bodh Raj Manhas (61) and his wife Santosha Devi (55) succumbed to their injuries, the police officier said.

Their son Deepak Singh and daughter, Verta and Poonam, were shifted to district hospital Doda for specialised treatment and their condition was stated to be serious, he said.