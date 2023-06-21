Couple Claims Harrasment By Family For Having 2 Daughters, Consumes Poison

Wife died after consuming the poison, husband is in critical condition. (Representational)

A 29-year-old woman died and her husband, who works as a male nurse, is battling for life after the couple allegedly consumed poison in Indore city of Madhya Pradesh, police said on Wednesday.

A video shot by the couple has surfaced, in which the dead woman's husband can be heard saying that they were taking the extreme step as his family members were torturing them for having two daughters.

The woman, identified as Pooja Dolia, died during treatment, while her husband Hemant Dolia (32) is currently hospitalised, the police said.

Police sub-inspector Sapna Dodiya said that Hemant, who works as male nurse in a city hospital, and his wife allegedly consumed poison at their house in Dwarkapuri area on Tuesday.

After that, the couple was admitted to the government-run Maharaja Yashwantrao Hospital (MYH) in a critical condition, she said.

"But Pooja died during treatment, while Hemant is in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU)," she added.

The couple has two daughters, the PSI said.

Some videos of the couple have emerged. In one of these videos, Hemant is heard saying that he along with his wife is committing suicide by consuming poison because one of his brothers and parents harassed them mentally and physically because of their two daughters.

PSI Dodiya confirmed about the video but said that the couple who consumed the poison had a dispute with their family over a house.

Appropriate legal steps are being taken in the matter, she added.

