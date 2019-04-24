Couple, Child Killed After Truck Hits Motorcycle In Madhya Pradesh

The police have arrested the truck driver. (Representational)

A couple along with one of their children died and another child was injured today when their motorcycle was hit by a truck from behind in Shajapur district, the police said.

The victims were on their way from Ujjain to Shajapur to attend a wedding when the accident took place on AB road, said C L Katare, Lal Ghati police station in-charge.

Om Prakash Sharma (35), his wife Babita (30) and son Akshat (12) died, while the couple's daughter Akshita (7) was injured. She was admitted to the district hospital.

The family belonged to Ujjain. The police have arrested the truck driver. Further probe is on.

