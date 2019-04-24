Couple, Child Killed After Truck Hits Motorcycle In Madhya Pradesh

The victims were on their way from Ujjain to Shajapur to attend a wedding when the accident took place on AB road, said C L Katare, Lal Ghati police station in-charge

Cities | | Updated: April 24, 2019 21:41 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Couple, Child Killed After Truck Hits Motorcycle In Madhya Pradesh

The police have arrested the truck driver. (Representational)


Shajapur, Madhya Pradesh: 

A couple along with one of their children died and another child was injured today when their motorcycle was hit by a truck from behind in Shajapur district, the police said.

The victims were on their way from Ujjain to Shajapur to attend a wedding when the accident took place on AB road, said C L Katare, Lal Ghati police station in-charge.

Om Prakash Sharma (35), his wife Babita (30) and son Akshat (12) died, while the couple's daughter Akshita (7) was injured. She was admitted to the district hospital.

The family belonged to Ujjain. The police have arrested the truck driver. Further probe is on.



Get the latest election news, live updates and election schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on ndtv.com/elections. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for updates from each of the 543 parliamentary seats for the 2019 Indian general elections.

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

Couple killed in road accidentCouple killed Madhya Pradesh accident

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Rohit ShekharPM Modi InterviewGautam GambhirTikTokRahul GandhiNirmala SitharamanElections 2019Lok Sabha Election DatesLive NewsIPL 2019PNR StatusEntertainment NewsUpcoming MoviesIPL TicketsHow to Vote IndiaTriumph Speed TwinJio GigaFiberRedmi 7BSNL Prepaid

................................ Advertisement ................................