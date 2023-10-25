4 Killed As SUV Hits two Motorbikes In Madhya Pradesh's Ujjain: Cops

All four died on the spot, police said (Representational)

Four people -- two couples -- were killed when an SUV hit the two motorbikes they were riding in Madhya Pradesh's Ujjain district on Wednesday afternoon, police said.

The couples, aged between 42 to 55 years, were riding different motorbikes, said Bhairavgarh police station in-charge Jagdeesh Goyal.

The accident took place when the speeding SUV collided with them on Unhel Road around 2:30 pm, he said.

All four died on the spot.

The dead were identified as Munshi Khan (55) and his wife Zubeda (52), and Jaswant Lakhara (45) and his wife Nirmalabai (44).

The SUV driver also got injured and was undergoing treatment at the district hospital, Mr Goyal said, adding that a case has been registered.

