Wedding Postponed, Friends Throw Virtual Sangeet For Couple. Watch

A video of the amazing gesture was shared by Gazal Bawa on Twitter.

The 21-day nationwide lockdown put in place to contain the spread of coronavirus has affected marriage plans of hundreds of people across the country. While some have went ahead and got married following strict COVID-19 protocols, others have decided to postpone their big day so that they can celebrate the occasion with family and friends.

A Twitter user, Gazal Bawa is among those who decided to postpone her wedding because of the virus outbreak. But her plans to cancel the event seems to have not stopped her friends from throwing a virtual sangeet party for her and her partner.

A video of the amazing gesture was shared by Ms Bawa on Twitter. Since going online, the video has been widely shared on the social media platform.

The video begins with a message from the couple's friends, "Gazal and Hemant, here's little something from all of us together in isolation." This followed with the group of friends, dressed in traditional attires, dancing on a Punjabi song called Na Dil De Pardesi Nu.

Our friends threw us a #BawaMani Virtual Sangeet Party since our wedding couldn't take place this weekend! Our hearts are full of love for these bums who made our day pic.twitter.com/vzPhPat8f2 - Gazal Bawa (@gazalbawa) April 11, 2020

The 1:58 second video ends with the caption, "Happy shaadi you guys! Here's to you both and an endless togetherness."

After being shared online, the video garned over 29.3k views, with many netizens praising the efforts put in by the couple's friends.

Such a lovely gesture...Blessed to have such friends - Faria Ahmad (@Faaaari) April 12, 2020

We are human . Virus can't take on us :)) - Saroosh Ahmed (@saro__osh) April 12, 2020

Great job guys

Congratulations to the couple

Hope that everyone could get friends like you are having

Amazing.... - Ankit Mishra (@AnkitMishra1234) April 12, 2020

The 21-day lockdown implemented to check the spread of the highly infectious novel coronavirus has saved over eight lakh people from contracting the virus, the government said on Saturday.

"According to a statistical analysis by us, India would have registered a 41 per cent cumulative rise in the number of cases, taking the total to 2.08 lakh on April 11 and 8.2 lakh by April 15 had there been no lockdown or other containment measures," said Lav Agarwal, one of the most senior officials in the Union Health Ministry, in his daily briefing on Saturday.

The highly infectious coronavirus has killed 273 people in the country, with 34 new deaths reported since Saturday. The total number of positive coronavirus cases is now 8,356.